Joseph
Grace Arlene Gray, 88, of Joseph, died Jan. 12 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at Prairie Creek Cemetery in Joseph, followed by a reception until 4 p.m. at the Hurricane Creek Grange.
