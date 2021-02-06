La Grande
James H. Jones, 70, of La Grande, died Jan. 28 at his residence. A rosary will be held Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. The first 70 people will be allowed in the church. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend (go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Video” button near the bottom of the home page just before 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, La Grande.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.