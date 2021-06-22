Haines
James Oliver “J.O.” Maxwell, 90, of Haines, died Jan. 12, 2021, in his home after a brief illness. A graveside memorial service with Air Force Military Honors will be held July 5 at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Haines Elementary School or a charity of your choice in care of Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City 97814. Pam Maxwell is compiling a memory book for the family. Friends who have a memory to share or a copy of a photo are asked to send them to her at 15177 Muddy Creek Lane, Haines 97833.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.