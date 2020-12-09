La Grande
LeeRoy L. Moschkau, 81, of La Grande, died Dec. 4 at his residence. A private (by invitation only) celebration of life will be held Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at the La Grande Faith Lutheran Church. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidance. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 11 a.m.
