La Grande
Lyle Marshall, 71, of La Grande, died July 10 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be held July 17 at 10 a.m. at the Haines Rodeo Grounds. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend (go to lovelandfuneralchapel.com at the time of the service and click on “Funeral Videos”).
