La Grande
Robert J. Staley, 93, of La Grande, died April 10 at his residence. A Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. April 29 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, La Grande. A graveside service will be held April 30 at 2 p.m. at Juniper Haven Cemetery, Prineville. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines at both locations. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, La Grande.
