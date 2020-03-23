Formerly of Island City
Robert P. Clemens, 83, formerly of Island City, died March 19 at his residence in Meridian, Idaho. There will be a graveside service March 26 at 2 p.m. that may be watched live at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com (click on the “Funeral Video” link at or near 2 p.m.).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.