Pilot Rock
Rolland “Bruce” Hilde, 67, of Pilot Rock and formerly of Enterprise, died Feb. 8 at a care facility in La Grande. A memorial service will be held May 22 at noon at Skyview Cemetery, between Pendleton and Pilot Rock. A celebration of life lunch follows the service. Those who would like to join the family for lunch are asked to RSVP by May 8 by emailing BruceHildeMemorial@gmail.com.
