La Grande
Ronald H. Caswell, 79, of La Grande, died March 18 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A memorial service and potluck will be held June 13 at 10 a.m. at the Riverside Park Pavilion (bring a dish to share). Loveland Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
