Formerly of La Grande
Tommy Gerald West, 85, formerly of La Grande, died Nov. 10, 2020 at his residence in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A graveside service with military honors will be held March 24 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, Baker City. To light a candle in memory of Tommy, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.