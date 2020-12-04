November 27, 1962 - November 1, 2020
Debra “Debbie” Kay Davis, age 57, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Island City the afternoon of November 1, 2020.
Debbie was born to William Fred Davis and Sandra Joyce Lare on November 27, 1962, in Baker, Oregon. She grew up in North Powder on the family cattle ranch.
Debbie attended elementary through high school in North Powder where she played the trumpet in band and was active in sports. She played basketball and volleyball until diagnosed with linear scleroderma, which caused muscle loss in her leg, making it too weak for Debbie to continue playing sports or to ski. Debbie dearly missed these activities.
Debbie enjoyed riding horses and was active in 4-H. She was a princess on the Catherine Creek Junior Rodeo Court in 1979-80. She loved to help her dad and the other ranch workers herd the cows and calves for annual vaccinations and branding. Debbie practically lived on a horse until she got her first car, a red Mercury Cougar. She traded her saddle for 137 horses under the hood that took her on many adventures.
Debbie moved with her family to La Grande in May of 1980 after the family sold its North Powder ranch, but her adventurous spirit took her to many places! While living in Nampa, Idaho, she met her wonderful friend, Wanda. They worked together at Freddy’s bar with many great people and remained lifelong friends.
In 1986, Debbie met Vance Motz, and their daughter, Breanna, was born in 1988. In 2013, Debbie’s grandson, Ayden, joined their family. He was his grandma’s pride and joy! She loved spending time with him, watching him grow. Debbie was fiercely proud of her family and enjoyed being with all of them. She also loved animals, especially her cats and dogs.
Debbie enjoyed a variety of jobs during her life, including working as a nurse’s aide for Valley View Manor and Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center in La Grande, and at Smith Nursing home in Walla Walla, where she cared for her own great-grandmother. She also worked as a server at the Farmhouse Restaurant, as a cook and bartender at the Long Branch, and as a manager at Subway in the Pilot Travel Center as well as in Chowchilla, California. Debbie and her daughter, Breanna, worked together for a guide company in Elk City, Idaho, where they lived at the company’s bear camp and cooked, took care of guests, and even helped skin bears. Debbie also worked for New Day Enterprises, where she enjoyed working with clients with mental health disabilities. She was a caregiver most of her life, helping friends, family and clients, and she loved her caregiving jobs.
Debbie was a mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. Her life was a living example of Christ’s love for family and friends. Her faith carried her through obstacles and helped her celebrate victories throughout her life!
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Breanna Marie Davis, and grandson, Ayden William Davis, both of Island City; father and stepmother, William and Marilee Davis of Nampa, Idaho; mother, Sandra Davis, and brother, Jeffrey Davis, both of La Grande; aunt, Jessie Cox of Spokane; and uncle, Gayle Ramey of Murrieta, California. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William Ernest and Vivian Clare McGrath Davis and Harrison Earl and Marie Miller Lare.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 or a charity of choice.
