William Paul Wells
September 11, 1929 - June 5, 2020
William “Bill” Paul Wells, 90 years of age, passed away at his home in Newport, Oregon, on June 5, 2020. Bill was born in La Grande, Oregon, to Helen Walker and Chas Wells on Sept. 11, 1929. One of the things he was proud of while growing up in La Grande was earning his badge as Eagle Scout. After graduating from La Grande High School in 1947, Bill went to work for Union Pacific Railroad.
Bill married Phyllis Dean Cash on Feb. 12, 1950, in La Grande. Together they had two sons, Tom and Jeff. Bill pursued a teaching degree, studying and working in Salem and Corvallis, Oregon; Pullman, Washington; and Colorado Springs, Colorado; eventually settling in his hometown of La Grande as a professor at Eastern Oregon State College for more than 20 years.
Bill was an avid gun enthusiast, re-loading his own ammo and garnering multiple awards for target shooting. He was proud to serve for over 30 years in the Oregon Army National Guard, where he retired as Squadron Commander of the local Cavalry unit
Phyllis Deane Wells
October 20, 1929 - May 8, 2020
Phyllis Deane (Cash) Wells of Newport, Oregon, passed away at her home on May 8, 2020, at the age of 90. Phyllis was born in Heppner, Oregon, to James Cash and Helen (Wetzel) Cash. She was raised in La Grande and graduated from La Grande High School in 1948, where she also participated in the Miss La Grande Scholarship Program.
Phyllis married William “Bill” Paul Wells on February 12, 1950. Together they had two sons, Thomas Lee and Jeffrey Lynn. They lived in Salem and Corvallis, Oregon; Pullman, Washington; and Colorado Springs, Colorado; while Bill pursued his teaching career. Once settled in La Grande, Phyllis attended Eastern Oregon College where she received her teaching degree. Phyllis taught third grade at Cove elementary School for over 15 years, where she was honored as an Outstanding Teacher time and again by students, parents and faculty alike.
Books and reading were important to Phyllis and she therefore enjoyed her time spent serving on the La Grande Public Library Board.
BILL & PHYL
After their retirements in 1986, Bill and Phyllis traveled to Alaska in their RV, and around and across the U.S. several times. They eventually made their home in Newport, Oregon, where they enjoyed the coast and bay fishing from their boat. They were snowbirds for 15 plus years in Mesa, Arizona, where they worked at golfing. Bill became proficient at tennis and also the art of stained glass, while Phyllis enjoyed ceramics. They made many good friends in Mesa, and delighted in overseas adventures with several of them. They were active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Newport, BPO Elks of Newport, and were members of the American Legion.
In their later years, though dealing with legal blindness and hearing loss, Phyllis retained amazing mental clarity and always had an upbeat, positive attitude. Bill made mention many times, in jest, that he was “sticking around” to care for his wife of 70 years. He died on their son Tom’s birthday, just three weeks after Phyllis’ passing. They loved living in Newport where Bill often commented, “I feel I’ve been on vacation for the last 35 years!”
They are survived by son, Jeffrey Wells and his wife, Sandy, of Grass Valley, California; grandson, Douglas Wells and his wife, Courtney, of Bend, Oregon; grandson, Torrey Bowman and his wife, Krista, of Grass Valley, California; great-granddaughter, Josephine Wells; and a niece and nephews.
Bill and Phyllis were preceded in death by their son, Thomas Wells, who lost his fight with cancer in 2016; their parents; brothers, Bob and Richard Cash; and niece, Paula Cash.
It is Bill and Phyllis’ wish that there be no memorial services. Arrangements were entrusted to Bateman Funeral Home of Newport, Oregon.
