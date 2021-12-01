August 27, 1951 - November 24, 2021
Allan “Buster” Hunter, age 70, of La Grande, passed away of natural causes in his home on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
Buster was born on August 27, 1951, in Eugene, Oregon, to John “Jack” Hunter Jr. and Fern (Searles) Homan. He was raised and educated in Eastern Oregon.
Buster traveled throughout Arizona and Oregon from 1978-2013 with Arizona Laborers Local No. 395 and Oregon Laborers Local No. 737 Unions. He worked on roadway, pipeline and building projects throughout his tenure with the Union. When daughters, Dawn and Becky, were born, they or the whole family would join him on the road.
Buster was a car enthusiast, coin collector, and an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He taught his daughters how to change their own oil, not to trust anyone to repair their cars but themselves, him or a qualified mechanic — he also made a game of teaching them where the gas caps were on vintage cars. Buster will be remembered for his sense of humor, a gift for conversation, generosity, but most of all for being a kid at heart. He was known to “test run” Dawn and Becky’s Christmas toys (before they opened them), for his love of the first snow, which Becky now shares with her kids, and tinkering in his shop or yard.
Buster is survived by his partner of 22 years, Mary Keller. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Dawn Geoppinger (Dan) of Portland, Oregon, and Becky Arant (Tyrel) of La Grande, Oregon, and grandchildren, Trintin, Kadance and Catlynn; Mary Keller’s children, Stephanie Keller (Jason) and Eric Wyatt (Tabby), and grandchildren, Marissa, Michael, McKayla, Shaelyn, Jaxson and Lexus; sisters, Linda Weldon of Arlington, Washington, and Julie Homan (Rick) of Baker City, Orego; brother, John Hunter (Janice) of Union, Oregon; sister-in-law, Mary Hunter of Kuna, Idaho; former spouses, Mary Kincaid and Sheral (Morrison) Curtiss; and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Buster was preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” Hunter Jr. and Fern (Searles) Homan, and stepfather, Richard “Dick” Homan; brothers, Jim Hunter and Larry “Buck” Hunter; sister, Karen Homan; and brother-in-law, Steve Weldon.
Buster requested cremation and a celebration of life. Details will be announced at a later date.
Memorial cards can be sent to Becky Arant, 61516 Delong Road, La Grande, OR 97850. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association, 4380 SW Macadam Avenue #480, Portland, OR 97239, or the charity of your choice.
