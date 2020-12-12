Arthur “Art” Perry Warren of Union, Oregon, passed tragically on November 27, 2020. A memorial service with military honors will be held for Art on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel in Baker City, Oregon. Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene will be officiating the service.
Art was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, February 20, 1960, to parents Sherryl Burke (Union) and Arthur Warren (deceased). He is survived by 7 of 8 siblings.
He married his wife, Nancy Warren, on July 14, 1991, in Kennewick, Washington.
He was a hard worker who put his family and friends first. After starting his career in the Navy, Art spent the majority of his employment as a long-haul truck driver. This includes seven years in Iraq as a civilian contractor and many years in the oil fields. He was passionate about serving his country and supporting the men and women who do so.
Art strived to make a positive impact on everyone he came into contact with. He was a man who prided himself on his work ethic and his patriotism. He enjoyed helping others, collecting rocks and coins, talking to his family daily, and making others laugh.
He is survived by his longtime loving wife, Nancy Warren; children, Brandie Galster, Remington Warren, Ritter Warren, and Chandra Greenhalgh; and grandchildren, SadieRae, JC, Draven, Leicee, Tobi, Greyson, and Brogan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Navy Wounded Warrior through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for the family of Art, please visit www.grayswestco.com.
