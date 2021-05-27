April 20, 1940 - May 23, 2021
Audrey Sue Simer “Sue”, 81, of La Grande, passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 23, 2021. At her request there will be no service.
Sue was born in Helena, Montana, on April 20, 1940, to Loami and Winifred Goss.
Sue enjoyed baking, crocheting, counted cross stitch, puzzle books, coloring and traveling. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by them.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Heart ‘n Home Hospice and Grande Ronde Retirement Residence for the care you gave to our loved one.
Sue is survived by her only child, Nancy A. Warren of Union, Oregon; grandchildren, Brandie (Mike) of Union, Oregon, Remington of La Grande, Oregon, Ritter (Amanda) of Dallas, Oregon and Chandra of Kennewick, Washington; great grandchildren, SadieRae, JC, Draven, Leicee, Tobi, Greyson and Brogan.
Sue was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Art P. Warren, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sue’s name to the American Diabetes Association, 4380 SW Macadam Avenue #210, Portland, OR 97239, or charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
