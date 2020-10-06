January 28, 1937 - September 28, 2020
Barry Lyle Crowell, age 83, of La Grande, died September 28, 2020, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association in Barry’s memory, care of Daniels~Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration, 1502 7th Street, La Grande.
Barry was born on January 28, 1937, the only child of Austin and Helen (Adkins) Crowell in Emmett, Idaho. The family moved often as his father worked construction. He graduated from Enterprise High School in 1955. He served with the Oregon National Guard. On November 22, 1958, he married Mary Alice Kilgel in Pendleton.
He worked as a meat cutter for Pat Shea in Pendleton, and later for Albertsons in Richland, Washington. In 1971, the family moved to La Grande where he purchased and operated River Products Meats. When the business closed in 1979, he commuted to Ontario and worked for Albertsons until he was able to transfer back to the La Grande Albertsons, working there until his retirement in 1993. He also worked for Safeway cutting meat.
While living in Pendleton he was active with the Elks Lodge and the Jay Cees. He volunteered at many events through the Jay Cees including Happy Canyon, Pendleton Round-up, the Portland Wrestling Event in Pendleton and other special events. He was also a pivotal part of the Oregon Trail Diabetes Association Trail Rides, put on by his wife, Mary.
The family spent many weekends on the Snake River where he loved to whittle, pull skiers behind his boat and relax. He enjoyed reading about World War II. He was a devoted family man, never missing a school activity or athletic event for his children or grandchildren. He was a cancer survivor. Mary was the love of his life. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2019.
Survivors include his children, Steve and Jeanne Crowell of Cove and Carlene and Mark Lester of La Grande; grandchildren, Cabel Adams of Kennewick, Washington, Annie Adams of Cove, Holli and Nate Needham of La Grande, Cheyenne Lester of Fullerton, California, and Delaney Lester of Boise, Idaho; great-grandchildren, Nolan Needham, Hadlee Needham and Irie Adams; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by sons, Nicholas at birth in 1959 and Timothy in 1961 at 6 months of age.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.