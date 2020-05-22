Feb. 1, 1926 - May 12, 2020
Bertha “Berdie” Lue Stephens, 94, died May 12, 2020, at Clearwater Health and Rehab in Orofino, Idaho. She was born Feb. 1, 1926, to Luther and Ellen Hays in Seattle and grew up with four brothers and one sister in Eugene, Oregon. Berdie married Sidney Eugene Allen in 1945, and had a daughter, Linda. She later married Joe Lee Stephens, on Feb. 9, 1956, and worked as a cook and bartender in Elgin until the family moved to Idaho.
Berdie and Joe spent time living and working between Eastern Oregon and Northern Idaho in their 32 years of marriage. After Joe died, she moved to Bremerton, Washington, with her daughter, Linda. Upon Linda’s passing in 2004, she returned to Idaho to live with family. Frank and Lanette Jenkins of Kooskia, and Gene and Leslie Warden of Grangeville, along with their families, generously loved and cared for her until November 2019, when Berdie could no longer maintain her stability.
Her many hobbies included crossword puzzles, crochet, recording music, and reading mystery novels.
She is survived by grandson Ray (Julie) Pearce and family of Ottawa, Illinois; stepdaughter, Jean Lycan of Kamiah, Idaho; brother, Charley (Corky) Hays of Elgin; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 55 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild — honoring special relationships to Terry Lyle Shaffer, Clarence and Beverly Hays’ children, and granddaughter Kitty Jo Heildenhain.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Stephens; daughter, Linda Pearce; granddaughter, Dallas Lee Pearce; stepsons, Garl and Delmont Stephens; great-grandson, Michael Stephens; brothers, Oliver, Clarence and Benji Hays; and sister, Bea Shaffer.
Berdie always loved getting calls and visits from her cherished friends and family. We will miss her humor and the special way she made us feel. May her unforgettable spirit live long in all the lives she touched. We loved you MOST!
Donations can be made in her honor to:
Tahoe QRU
786 Leitch Creek Road
Kooskia, ID 83539
