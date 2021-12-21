Billy Darrell Doty, born October 2, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away December 13, 2021, in Beaverton, Oregon. Bill owned and operated the Doty Bros. Circus. Bill traveled far and wide showing and displaying his collection of wild animals and beautiful circus wagons that he made and his wife, Nancy, beautifully painted.
Bill is a member of the Circus Historical Society, and the Circus Model Builders Club. Bill is also a member of Ducks Unlimited and an approved member of the NRA. Bill was a member of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo for several years. Bill is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
His passion was the circus, hunting, fishing, and being a grandpa and great-grandpa. Bill and Nancy had Pam's Country Inn Restaurant in Joseph, Oregon, and they lived in Joseph for 21 years. They had three children, 10 grandchildren and at last count 21 great-grandchildren.
His wife, Nancy Lee Doty, preceded him in death in March 2014, as well as his son, Randy Doty. Bill and Nancy have three living children, son Bill Doty Jr.of Eagle Mountain, Utah, daughter Pam Zundel of Astoria, Oregon, and son Jody Doty of Glide, Oregon. Grandchildren: Jeremy Zundel of Beaverton, Oregon, Kristy Veenker of Payson, Utah, Darren Doty of Provo, Utah, Jessica Harker of Enterprise, Oregon, Andy Doty of Vancouver, Washington, Josh Zundel of Bend, Oregon, Tyler Doty of Seattle, Washington, Dustin Doty of Pine City, Minnesota, Justin Doty of Lubbock, Texas, and Jennifer Doty of Glide, Oregon, as well as several great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held December 31 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Enterprise, Oregon. Graveside service will be immediately following at the Prairie Creek Cemetery in Joseph, Oregon.
