May 6, 1996 - March 23, 2021
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Blake Allen Nelson of Elgin/La Grande passed away at age 24. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend.
Blake was born on May 6, 1996, in Carmichael, California, to Michael and Pauline (Linde) Nelson. He was the proudest older brother of seven younger siblings. Blake was a Wildland Firefighter and enjoyed the adventure of learning and exploring new places.
His eyes were as blue as a summer’s sky and could melt your heart with a single glance. He had an infectious smile and laugh.
Blake was very well mannered, humble, loving, funny and had a heart of gold! He loved spending time with his family and friends, going up in the mountains shooting, playing Xbox and doing, as he would say, his “Cowboy Stuff.”
Blake “Lil Man” is survived by his parents, Michael Nelson and Pauline Linde of La Grande; grandparents, Richard and Sandra Nelson of Auburn, California, and Paul Hicks of La Grande; his seven 7 siblings; and aunts, uncles and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandma, Myrtle Nelson; uncle, Clint Siefker Sr.; and grandma, Cheryl Hicks.
There will be a celebration of Blake’s life held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.