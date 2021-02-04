January 31, 2936 - January 29, 2021
Bobby Jean Cornford, 84, of La Grande, died January 29th, 2021, at the Grande Ronde Hospital.
A family service will be held Saturday, February 6th, at 1 p.m. at the Summerville Cemetery Chapel with burial to follow. The service can be streamed by logging on to www.bcmsevent.com. A public memorial and celebration will be held at a later date to be announced by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center of La Grande.
Bobby was born on January 31, 1936, in North Hollywood, California. She was raised by her father and mother, G.E. “Alex” and Sarah (Power) Alexander. She graduated from Hoover high in Glendale, California. After her marriage to Bob Cornford on July 24, 1954, they resided in Glendale, California. They later lived in Pacoima, then Burbank before moving to La Grande in 1973 and then to Summerville in 1976. In her later years she returned to La Grande to be closer to family.
Bobby was a homemaker. She always opened her home, raising and caring for many in addition to her own family throughout the years. She enjoyed time with her whole family and friends, which usually included a wonderful home-cooked meal and games. She taught by example how to be a giver and the importance of family.
Bobby was a homemaker but was very involved in her community. She was a long time active member of Pleasant Grove Grange where she was always willing to help however needed and loved the friendships that she built there.
Bobby was loved by all who knew her in the Union County 4-H program where she donated well over 40 years of her time, patience, hard work and love to the youth in the program. She and Bob started the Lil Rascals 4-H Livestock Club in the early 1970s and it is still active today. She was the head cook every summer at the Tri-County 4-H Camp held at the Blue Mountain 4-H Center where she opted to serve family style home-cooked meals instead of “camp food.” She gave from her heart to help quietly by making donations for awards and for the expansion and remodel of the new kitchen facilities at the center in Summerville, which will be dedicated in her name later this summer. She was also one of the first inductees into the Oregon State 4-H Hall of Fame. She received numerous 4-H awards for her volunteer service including the Meritorious Service Award and Leader of the Year. She sat on the board of directors for the Blue Mountain 4-H Center for many years where she could always be counted on to step up and help wherever she could.
The Rusty Wheels Vintage Car Club was another of Bobby’s favorite activities. Many of the members over the years became some of her closest friends. She was an integral part of the group, serving as the president and in other capacities throughout her involvement. She also, with Bob, put together the annual Valley Rally for club members.
Bobby Jean Cornford will live on in the hearts of her entire family and many friends through love for each other and service to others. She will be missed by all that knew her and know that she lived a great life.
Survivors include her children Sherry Cornford-Nantz of Imbler, Walter Cornford of Twin Falls, Idaho, Emmitt and Shirley Cornford of La Grande, and Devin and Deb Cornford of La Grande; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed and Linda Alexander of St. George, Utah, Mason and Rosa Alexander of Burbank, California, Jerry and Janice Alexander of Simpsonville, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many long-time friends.
Besides her parents, G.E. “Alex” and Sarah Alexander, Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Cornford, on April 11, 2004, and her friend of over 70 years, Pat Loebs, in October 2013.
Contributions in memory of Bobby Cornford may be made to the Blue Mountain 4-H Center, 10507 N. McAlister Road, Room 9, La Grande 97850.
