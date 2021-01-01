April 13, 2001 - November 27, 2020
Bradley Jacob Farrester, age 19, passed away at home in Eugene, Oregon, on November 27, 2020. He was born on April 13, 2001, in La Grande, Oregon, to Jacob Farrester and Rachell (Campbell) Orvis. Bradley attended school in La Grande and later at the Willamette Academy in Eugene, and Job Corps in Moses Lake, Washington.
Bradley was a good-hearted, kind young man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was often referred to as a gentle giant by those who knew him. His big smile, infectious laugh and twinkling blue eyes are fondly remembered by all who loved him.
Bradley enjoyed the outdoors. He liked camping, target shooting and playing in the woods with his family. As a young teenager he participated in camping trips with the youth group at Union Baptist Church and always eagerly looked forward to those opportunities.
Bradley was also an avid video gamer and could be found in an online battle to save the world with his dad and little brother. Bradley was a budding artist. He loved to draw and paint, leaving behind many little art pieces he created from simple household items.
Bradley brought joy to those he came in contact with during his short life and the loss of that joy is felt by all.
Bradley is survived by his parents, Jacob and Brenda Farrester of Springfield and Rachell and Mike Orvis of Union; sisters Ashlee Farrester and Jasey Bailey of Union; brother, Lane Farrester of Springfield; grandparents, Helen and David Moore of Union and Fawn Farrester of Culver; aunts and uncles, Rev. Becca and Bryan Milligan of Vancouver, Washington, Travis Farrester and Kristen Farrester of Culver; godson, Maverick Boyd of Creswell; and many cousins, extended family and friends.
Bradley was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lee Farrester, and grandparents, James and Leanna Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bradley’s memory to COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors) or the Gary Sinise Foundation, two charities Bradley loved and supported.
A service is planned for the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande.
