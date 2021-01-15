May 26, 1958 - January 10, 2021
Brett Alan Snyder, 62, of La Grande, Oregon, passed away on January 10 from complications of a chronic medical condition at Tacoma General Hospital. Brett was born and raised in La Grande, Oregon, and graduated from La Grande High School in 1976.
As an astonishing father, grandfather, friend, colleague and mentor, Brett impacted all he crossed paths with. Brett loved playing with his grandchildren in his spare time, camping, hunting with his brothers, fishing with his children and vacationing with his friends and family. He was a kind and loving husband to his wife, Karen, for 35 years and a determined father to his children: Devin, Ashley and Aaron.
Brett proudly worked for JR Abbott construction of Seattle for 33 years and will always be remembered for his sense of humor and passion for helping others.
Brett is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Devin, Ashley and Aaron; and grandchildren, Mason, Jameson, Brayden, Oliver and Jayce. Other crucial members Brett leaves behind are his mother, Sharon Snyder; sisters, Shar and husband Las Lequerica, and Danette Snyder; brothers, Tony Snyder and Larry Snyder and his wife Jacque; and cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. Brett was preceded in death by his father, Leland Snyder, and sister, Sheryl Barnes.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 23, in Tacoma, Washington. Any donations can be made to the family at gofund.me/9224523e in which all made will go directly toward the support of Brett’s family. Specific details on the service in Tacoma will be posted on the gofundme website page soon. There will also be a celebration of life held later this spring in La Grande.
