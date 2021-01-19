July 30, 1964 - December 29, 2020
Candy Williams, 56, of Elgin died at her residence alongside her granddaughter during a senseless act of violence on December 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date (time and date TBA).
Candy Kay was born in Hermiston, Oregon, to parents Harold and Donna Harsin on June 30, 1964. The family moved several times and she attended many different schools during her childhood. Candy later received her GED in La Grande, Oregon. She lived in Oregon most of her life, spending time in Baker, Wallowa and Union counties.
Candy married Terry Francke in 1982 and raised their children, Zane, Rosemary and Vera. They later divorced. July 15, 2001, Candy married Charles Williams. A favorite pastime they shared was to sit at the table in the winter and watch the snowfall. They were married 17 years before he passed away in 2018.
Candy spent her working career doing in-home care. She worked for New Day Enterprises. She had a genuine love and dedication for the people she took care of.
Candy was family oriented and used any reason she could to have a get-together. She especially loved Christmas and everything that went with it — the lights, the laughter, the food, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and painting on her cell phone. Candy is forever loved and will be greatly missed.
Candy’s 14-year-old granddaughter Mary-Jane Elizabeth Faria was taken with her. She was just starting life. May you both of you Rest in Peace.
Candy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Williams, and her father, Harold Harsin.
Survivors include her parents, Donna Hallgarth and step-dad Jim Trump; son, Zane (Sarah) Francke; daughters, Rosemary (Jay) Issacson and Vera (Dennis Faria) Francke; brothers, Kyle (Hally) Harsin and James (Marielle) Harsin; sister, Danette (Allen) Varble; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grands; furbabies, Buster and Smokey; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Candy, the family suggests the Crime Victim and Survivors Services (CVSS) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
