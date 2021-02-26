October 12, 1939 - February 9, 2021
Captain Milburn J. “Mel” Holmes passed away peacefully at home in Escondido, California on February 9th, 2021.
Mel was born in La Grande, Oregon to Betty Mae and Milburn Jay Holmes on October 12, 1939. He attended La Grande High School, lettering in both basketball and baseball. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Oregon University in 1961. In 2006, Mel was the first recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from EOU.
Mel entered the Navy Flight Training Program in Pensacola, Florida, in 1961. After completing the Jet Fighter Course, he was designated a Naval Aviator in 1963.
During his career, Mel flew various fighters including the F-4 "Phantom" and participated in three cruises in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. He received 18 medals and commendations throughout his service.
Mel was one of the original founders of the legendary Navy Fighter Weapons School, better known as "TOPGUN", based at Naval Air Station Miramar. He completed his naval career as the Commanding Officer of VF-301, a reserve F-4 Fighter Squadron. After his retirement as a 747 captain from Northwest/Delta Airlines, he established a premier flight school in Carlsbad, California.
Mel is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jeannie; his four sons: John, Brad and his wife, Sarah, Doug and his wife, Melissa, and Craig. In addition, he is survived by four grandchildren: Tyler, Alec, Jacqueline and Maddie Holmes.
A heartfelt thanks to the medical professionals, Lori Saunders and Shari Catozzi, whose compassion and care for Mel during this past year was exemplary.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to COVID restrictions. Memorials can be made in Mel's honor to Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, 1223 1/2 28th St. Suite A, San Diego, CA 92102, or https://warriorfoundation.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.