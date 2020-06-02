February 14, 1946 - May 27, 2020
Carl Monroe Nelson, 74, of La Grande, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence, following an extended illness. He went peacefully with his wife and children by his side. The family will have a celebration of life later this summer.
Carl was born on February 14, 1946, in Ontario, Oregon, to Samuel and Faye (Fincher) Nelson. He resided in Baker City and La Grande, Oregon. He attended Troutdale High School. Carl married JoJean Culley (1965) who faithfully cared for him during his extended illness.
Carl was employed in various occupations. He spent most of his time as a woodsman, logger and forest firefighter, also working at the Hilgard boys home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, picking huckleberries and morels, horse backpacking and loved to watch old westerns. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren who were the love of his life.
Carl is survived by his wife, JoJean; children and their spouses, Craig and Angiel Nelson of La Grande, Carla and Travis Gorham of La Grande, and Anthony and Lori Nelson of Tigard, Oregon; sister, JoeAnn Lawry of La Grande; six grandchildren, Sam Wise, Derik and Austyn Nelson, Tristan Gorham and Sophie and Sadie Nelson; four great-grandchildren, Isaac, Blakely, Jaiden and Wesley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Faye; brothers, Everett and Bill Nelson; and sister, Sally Lawry.
