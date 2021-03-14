Sept. 19, 1934 - March 8, 2021
Carmella Mae Bourhill, age 86, died March 8, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital of a heart attack secondary to metastatic cancer. “Carmel” was born at home in Odell, Oregon, outside of Hood River. She was the oldest of seven children of Harry Curtis Sook and Hazel Mae Jett.
She attended a one-room schoolhouse, and she may or may not have walked five to 10 miles through the snow one way with her siblings to get to school. The mileage varied, depending on when she told the story, but I know it was a long way. Her family moved often. When they lived in Cornelius, she and her siblings picked fruit, including peaches and strawberries.
She graduated from Hillsboro High School, where she played basketball, volleyball and softball. She was baptized at Hillsboro Baptist Church. She attended Portland State University. Among her belongings when she passed were some beautiful sketches she drew for art classes there, but she did not pursue that passion.
Mom was always herself: Funny, acerbic, loving. She did what she wanted. She did it “Her Way.” I love her for that.
She met Robert George Bourhill when they both worked at Montgomery Wards in Portland. They wrote love letters to each other when Robert worked summers as a forest firefighter. They married in 1957. Their love song was “Unchained Melody,” a song that brings tears to me, her daughter, every time I hear it all these years later. They divorced in 1972.
Carmel and Robert moved with their children, Colleen, 6, and Mark, 4, on Colleen’s sixth birthday, Aug. 15, 1966. Carmel took a job doing medical transcription for the Fourth Street Clinic, a job she would keep until her retirement in 1997. She retired as office manager for a thriving practice that is now GRH Regional Medical Clinic on Fourth Street in La Grande.
Passionate about sports, Carmel excelled in volleyball and softball, amassing shelves full of trophies during the 1970s and 1980s. To say she was passionate about playing is an understatement. She lived for those games, and she was seldom happier than when she played.
Many families remember their mother from their favorite recipes. Carmella, my mother, was different. She proudly displayed a sign in her kitchen that said, “I Only Have a Kitchen ‘Cause It Came With My House.” She loved eating out, and her friends and family loved eating out with her.
When her grandchildren were small, they each spent a week visiting “DeeDaw” in La Grande, where the grandkids could swim, watch as much TV as they wanted, eat McDonald’s kids’ meals, and make daily visits to the nearest Dollar Store, each grandchild with a dollar bill or some change to buy something special.
She loved the Oregon Coast and Wallowa Lake and was always up for a trip there. She went on summer trips with her children and grandchildren to national parks across the West, including Yellowstone, Mount Saint Helens, Mount Rainier National Park, and Olympic National Park.
Carmel’s church family at Faith Center church in Island City was the center of Carmel’s life in the many years after her children and grandchildren moved to Virginia. She had a special seat she liked in the back row, and she loved to sing. Oh, how she loved to sing.
She also loved delivering Meals on Wheels to seniors who want to live independently but have a hard time cooking for themselves. She did that for many years, until she no longer could get out of her car because of advancing rheumatoid arthritis.
A private service was held Friday, March 12, 2021, at Faith Center in Island City. She was a member of the Glorious Grannies group there. Her family misses her more than any words can say.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen LaMay (husband Brian), and grandchildren, Kuranda LaMay, Cole LaMay and Abby LaMay. She is predeceased by her son, Mark, who died of brain cancer in 1998, at age 36.
She is survived by many extended family members, including sisters, Virginia Furrow, Mary Stocker, Patricia Stocker, and Sara LeBrun, and brothers, Bud Sook and Tim Sook.
