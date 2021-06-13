December 15, 1945 - April 23, 2021
For Carole, 75, a celebration of life will be planned for July 10, 2021, at the Starkey Ranch home of Carole and Bob Delve. Food and beverages will be furnished beginning at 1 p.m. Vaccinations are required (unless by doctor’s excuse). RSVP by mail to 58310 Grande Ronde River Road, La Grande, OR 97850, or icyriverranch@gmail.com or phone (541) 428-2139.
Her father was George Halvorson of Apple Valley, Wisconsin. Her mother was Hazel Hubbs of Dent County, Missouri.
Carole was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her mother had an illness, so induced labor was used. Because she was supposed to be born in January, she claimed to be the oldest living baby boomer. The family (now with brother Steve) stayed at the Hubbs Farm, while George went to California to settle the family there.
They lived at Redondo Beach for a while, then moved to Hemet, California. They lived there to her adult years. She graduated from Hemet high school in 1964, then went to the California Hospital School of Nursing and got a diploma in nursing in 1966. She joined the US Army Nurse Corps from 1967-1969. As a 2nd Lt. she was stationed at Vung Tau, South Vietnam, with the 36th Evacuation Hospital from 1968-1969. She specialized in pediatric nursing. There, she met her future husband, Richard Parr from Australia.
In 1970, they were married in Melbourne and lived there for a year. They moved to Hemet, California, and Carole continued nursing work in home health. She had a daughter, Elizabeth Kaye Parr, in 1972. Carole continued her education and got an Associate’s degree in Social Studies in 1974. The father moved to Australia in 1978. Carole was a single parent for 13 years, and she went back to college and got a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1979. She joined the US Army again as 1st Lt. from 1981-1984, ending as Captain. During this time she graduated in 1984 with a Master of Public Health from Tulane University. She received a US Army Meritorious Service Medal for her service from 1981-1984. After discharge, she worked as director of home health care at Lutheran General Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, to 1987.
Carole moved to La Grande to be administrator of the Union County Home Health/Hospice Agency from 1987-1992. She became staff development coordinator for a year, then taught nursing at the Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton for a year. In 1994 she got her Master of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing from Oregon Health & Science University and was hired as a practitioner for the Center for Human Development in La Grande until retirement in 2014. Carole had a 48-year career in the nursing field.
In 1988, Carole and her husband, Bob Delve, met at a United Methodist Church fund raising dinner. They married July 8, 1990, at the Zion Lutheran Church during regular service. Both had responsible positions at Zion. Both like to travel, including going to reunions including Vietnam vets. When the moving Vietnam Memorial came to La Grande, Carole spoke about her experiences and loss of a fellow nurse killed during a rocket attack. Bob Delve acted as Chaplain for the event. Carole was active in supporting causes for social justice, Union County Progressives, Oregon Food Bank, Oregon Public Broadcasting, A.C.L.U., Bread for the World, Lutheran World Relief, Health Care for All Oregon and Oregon Rural Action.
Carole’s hobbies were quilting, sewing, crocheting, photography, yard flower gardening and traveling for new adventures.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Elizabeth Parr of Hemet, California; brother, Steve Halvorson of Oceanside, California; and husband, Bob, of almost 31 years.
Carole suffered for years with a progressive brain disease that took away her speech and mobility. She connected her problem with exposure to “Agent Orange” used in the Vietnam Conflict in 1969.
Her motto: “It doesn’t have to be perfect, just good enough.” She will be greatly missed by all whose lives were touched by her.
