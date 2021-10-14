June 25, 1932 - October 8, 2021
On October 8, 2021, Cecil Jean Puckett, also known as Grandma Cecil, passed away peacefully at GRH with family by her side. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 16, at 2 p.m. at the Cove Cemetery. Casual dress is preferred. There will be a gathering at the Coe-Kerr Community Center immediately after the service to help celebrate the life of Cecil by sharing memories and stories with family and friends.
Cecil was born on June 25, 1932, to William “Billie” and Mable (Alexander) Bertsch. In 1934 she was joined by a sister, Alice Ann. In the early years, they lived in Granite while Billie worked at the power plant. After Billie passed away in 1938, the family moved to Cove.
Cecil attended both elementary and high school in Cove, graduating in 1950. She went on to attend Eastern Oregon Normal School receiving her degree in education. On June 20, 1954, she married Ralph LaDell “Boggs” Puckett in Cove. They moved to Klamath Falls while Boggs attended OIT. After graduation they returned to Cove to raise their five girls; Jean Ann, Susie, Vicki, Bonnie and Tammy.
Cecil was an elementary school teacher until Jean Ann was born, then she became a full-time mom and substitute teacher. With the birth of her first grandchild in 1982, she started a day care not realizing how she was going to become Grandma Cecil to so many in the community and how many lives she would have an impact on.
In 1950, she was on the EOLS rodeo court, and in 2017, she was the EOLS Grand Marshal with her best friend and first cousin Imie Bristow, and they were also chosen as the Cherry Festival Grand Marshals in 2014. She rarely, if ever, missed a Stock Show or Union County Fair. They were among the many social events she attended. Whenever there was a sporting event, parade or any event her children or grandchildren were involved in, you could always count on seeing her in the stands. She was an avid pinochle player and you wanted to be her partner because she always came out as the winner.
She will always be remembered for her witty sense of humor, her social skills, her ability to get to know anyone, her kindness, and that her door was always open. The love that she had for her family knew no bounds. Her family was her biggest pride and joy.
She is survived by her daughters and their spouses; Jean Ann and Brad Dilworth, Susie and Monty Hesse, Vicki and Jim Holland, Bonnie and Brett Getchell, and Tammy and Tim Rynearson; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; and numerous others who refer to her as “Grandma Cecil”; her best friend/first cousin and partner-in-crime, Imie Bristow; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Duane and Gay Zander, Ray Puckett, Jim Puckett and Sue Puckett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Boggs, in 1980 after 26 years of marriage; sister, Alice Ann; father, Billie; and mother, Mable; sisters- and brothers-in-law Max and Wy Lane, Willy and Connie Marks, Earl and Zelda Marshall, Ronnie and Rosie Powell and Iron Puckett.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cove Fire Department, 607 Main Street, Cove, OR 97824; Cove Senior Meals, 69682 Wapiti Lane, Cove, OR 97824; the Cove Library, 606 Main Street, Cove, OR 97824; or your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel. com.
