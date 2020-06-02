September 6, 1946 - May 28, 2020
Charles “Leroy” Poe, 73, of Island City, Oregon, died May 28, 2020, at his residence. A private graveside service will be held at Summerville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Leroy was born September 6, 1946, to Charles E. Poe and Ruby Jewell (Dalton) Poe in Stella, Missouri, and lived in Jane, Missouri. He was the eighth of 10 children. He lost his father at the age of 11.
Leroy attended 1st through 4th grade at Enterprise Elementary in Jane, Missouri, then moved to White Rock Elementary in Jane, Missouri, through the 8th grade, and later attended Rocky Comfort High School. At the age of 15, Leroy went to Nebraska to work on a hay crew at a family ranch. At the end of the summer, he took a train to Burns, Oregon, to live with a sister. After a couple of years of bouncing around, he got a job at the Edward Hines Lumber Co. in Hines, Oregon. In 1980, Edward Hines Lumber Co. closed the mill. In 1981, he was hired at the Boise Cascade Plywood plant in Elgin, Oregon, and moved his family to Imbler, Oregon. He retired from Boise Cascade in 2009.
In Burns, Oregon, he met Beverly Studebaker. They were married May 7, 1966, and enjoyed 54 years together. They had a son Mike Poe (Josette) Imbler, and a daughter Sandy Wyland (Mike Bennett) of La Grande. He has 5 granddaughters, Kira Bills (Robert) Perry, Georgia, Chelsea Poe, of Kennewick, Washington, Jessica Wyland, of La Grande, Katia Olson of Elgin, Texas, and Baily Bennett. He has one grandson, Brandon Wyland of La Grande. He has one great-granddaughter, Olivia Bills.
He loved all of his family very much. Despite the distance between him and his siblings, he stayed very close to them, visiting with them often. He also stayed in contact with many of his numerous nieces and nephews and tracked what their families were doing throughout the years.
Leroy liked to be active. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, woodworking, construction projects, softball, bowling, golf, playing cards, as well as socializing with friends. In 1976, he pitched on a softball team from Burns that finished fourth at the Northwest Industrial Softball tournament, which was the first time an Oregon team had placed in the tournament. He completed numerous construction projects over the years, home additions, remodels, garages, sheds, etc. He spent many hours in retirement honing his woodworking skills. He made beautiful cedar chests for five grandchildren as graduation gifts.
Leroy was a member of three camping organizations (because each group only camped one week a month, he needed three groups), Good Sams, The Happy Ramblers and FMCA Coaches for Christ. In retirement, the summer months were filled with camping. The winters were filled with woodworking projects and attending the grandkids’ sporting events and school activities. Everything in his life was scheduled around the kids’ and grandkids’ activities.
Leroy had an ornery streak, anyone who worked with him knew this. He would often laugh about pranks he pulled throughout his life. He never had a neighbor he did not know and he never had a neighbor who needed help that he did not help.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Bev, two children, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sisters, Mary Banks of Jane, Missouri, Charlene Bennett of Monett, Missouri, and Delores Forrester and husband Jerry of Rocky Comfort, Missouri; brother, Jack Poe and wife Linda of Noel, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Bob Horton of Simco, Missouri, and Marvin Studebaker and wife Maria of Eugene, Oregon; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Blubaugh and husband Russell of Olathe, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill Poe and Bob Poe; sisters, Marie Wellesley, Ruth Horton and Laurana Shrum; brothers-in-law, Steve Studebaker, Freddie Banks, Clint Bennett and Roy Shrum; and grandson, Ryan Bennett.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
