July 2, 1954 - October 30, 2021
Cindy Lee (Fine) Shipp, known to many as Prairie Flower, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She passed away on October 30, 2021. Cindy was born to Sonny and Darlene Fine in Dayton, Washington, on July 2, 1954, and raised in Wallowa county by her loving grandparents, Mildred and Clint Johnson.
She spoke very fondly of living and working with her grandparents on a ranch near Elk Mountain. They raised her to be proud of her Wallowa County heritage which included the Johnson, McFetridge, and Kinney families. She felt a deep connection with her Wallowa County roots. She also forged many friendships in her early years and treasured those relationships throughout her life.
Cindy was caring and compassionate. She earned her nursing degree from Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, and worked as a registered nurse for many years. In retirement, she used her nursing skills to give advice and support to friends and family.
Cindy co-founded the first vegetarian restaurant in Corvallis, Oregon, in 1975. The Vanburen Cafe was a place where Cindy combined her love of cooking with her love of friends and family. She gained many life-long friends and developed her famed Sunburger recipe. She sold the restaurant in 1980 but continued to cook for family and friends throughout her life. Anyone who has tasted her sourdough bread knows the love that went into every batch.
Although she was a great nurse and cook, she considered her family to be her greatest accomplishment and loved spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Cindy loved dogs as well as people and was especially fond of her Boston Terriers. Many lucky pups were spoiled by her, and she loved to watch them play with her grandkids. She was very good at fishing as well, and caught and fried up many Rainbow Trout in her day. Cindy also enjoyed travel and adventure. She lived in both California and Hawaii for a time, did a VW bus road trip through Mexico, and was thrilled to travel to Europe and Asia to visit her oldest son and his family.
Cindy was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 20 years, Norman Shipp. She is survived by her four children, Heather Bowers (John), Sol Warnock (Kelly), Grace Fitzgerald (Jake) and Bill Warnock (Allie); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Her family will dearly miss their in-person visits and video chats with her. She had a way of making each person she talked to feel like the most treasured, important, and talented person on Earth.
Cindy was quick to make friends and held them close to her heart. We, her surviving family, want to thank all her friends who have enriched her life beyond measure and comforted us with love and support in our time of mourning. We are so grateful that she made it back to her home in Wallowa County where she was able to spend her final days reconnecting with her dear friends and family. This allowed her to leave this world with peace, love, and happiness. Her heart of gold and an unparalleled sense of humor will be greatly missed by so many.
To honor Cindy, a public viewing will be held at Bollman Funeral Home in Enterprise on November 20, 10 a.m. -12 p.m., followed by a family graveside service at Prairie Creek Cemetery. We invite everyone who loved Cindy to join us for a Celebration of Life ceremony that will be held at 4 pm at Hurricane Creek Grange.
