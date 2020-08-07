June 28, 1984 - August 2, 2020
Daniel Corey Aldrich was born to proud parents, Danny and Marlas (Freeman) Aldrich, in Kennewick, Washington, on June 28, 1984. He was welcomed home by his sister, Tomi (1981). Corey was always full of life and love for his family. In 1988, his parents separated and Corey stayed in Union, Oregon, where he was collectively cared for by his father, Grandma Urcie and Grandpa Kenny, who all loved him dearly.
Corey always loved the outdoors and immensely enjoyed hunting in the surrounding mountains with his dad, great-uncles, cousins and grandpa. Young Corey spent his summers fishing, boating and knee boarding at Phillips Reservoir with grandparents and cousins. In junior high, Corey played the saxophone and was very good at it; he loved music. When he reached high school, he turned his full attention to football, a sport he loved and was extremely good at. Corey started on the varsity football team as a freshman, and put everything he had into football. He was a starter for the first three years of high school as a Union Bobcat. He was his dad’s football star.
After high school, Corey was able to turn his passion and experience regarding the outdoors into a job horse-packing and guiding trips from the Minam Lodge in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Corey had found his niche, and he was content to ride horseback in the mountain air, helping others pack into God’s Country. Corey never shied away from hard work, and he never met a stranger, which was the perfect skill set for the job. Corey and his father shared a wonderful opportunity to spend three seasons packing folks into the high country together.
After that job ended, Corey lived and worked in Union and Umatilla counties for a while, then headed to Southern Oregon. Most recently, Corey had been working for the last several years near Grants Pass as an organic farmer, where he seemed to enjoy his work and his co-workers. Corey conversed with his dad, Grandma Urcie and his sister, Tomi, regularly. There was no indication that Corey would take his own life on August 2, 2020. On that day, a wonderful life was cut short for reasons we may never know.
Corey has left a loving family behind: father and stepmom, Danny and Heidi Aldrich; sister, Tomi Aldrich; Grandma Urcie; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no public service for Corey; however, his ashes will be spread in the Eagle Cap Wilderness by his family. The family encourages people to donate to a suicide prevention organization of their choosing in Corey’s name.
