September 24, 1936 - July 16, 2021
David Storey Bean, 84, a nearly life-long resident of La Grande, Oregon, passed away on July 16, 2021, in Meridian, Idaho.
David was born at home on September 24, 1936, in La Grande. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Audrey Bell Bean, and their three children and spouses, Jeff Bean (and Tyna, of Bentonville, Arkansas), Jeanette Bean Ockerman (and Curtis, of Meridian, Idaho), and Jim Bean (and Debbi, of Tigard, Oregon). He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, seven of their spouses, and fifteen great-grandchildren. As well as by his sister, Ruth Veal of La Grande; brother-in-law, John Cuthbert of La Grande; sister-in-law, Carol Bell of Ammon, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dave “Grandpa” was famous for telling his clan that he had a posterity to be proud of, and that “in our family we not only love each other, we like each other.”
David served in the Air Force National Guard, taught math, science and German for 35 years (primarily at La Grande High School). He built several houses including two homes for his own family as well as a family cabin. He was also active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a 30-month mission for the church in Germany, as well as serving on the local church’s High Council in La Grande, as a Bishop, a CES missionary to the single’s branch, Stake Patriarch and numerous other callings.
Dave loved to spend time at his cabin, fish, take pictures, raise chickens and livestock, tend his vegetable garden, play games, tell jokes and stories (sometimes the same ones repeatedly — just ask the younger generations!). He and his wife, Audrey, always had a project going on to build, fix, or restore something, including one of their latest projects — the complete restoration of a 1927 Whippet. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on July 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, Oregon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
