February 20, 1938 - October 7, 2021
Dexter Jenkins Hodge, 83, formerly of Island City, Oregon, passed away October 7, 2021, in Kennewick, Washington, surrounded by family.
Dexter was born on February 20, 1938, in Sale Creek, Tennessee, to Carl Leslie Sr. and Ethel Lee (Jackson) Hodge. He was the second of four children and maintained a close relationship with his siblings throughout his life.
Dexter’s first job was at the family-owned sawmill in Sale Creek, where he worked hard to save for his first car. It was his pale pink Pontiac that caught the eye of Ruth Ann Hartman one day in May 1957. Her cousin, Ed Mayberry, was a close friend of Dexter’s, and introduced them at her request. The two quickly became inseparable and began making plans for their future together. Dexter and Ruth Ann married in the Catoosa County Courthouse in Ringgold, Georgia, on October 25, 1957. Their whirlwind love story was fondly recounted by Dexter often throughout their sixty-four years of marriage.
While living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Dexter delivered for Independent Paint and Glass, he and Ruth Ann welcomed three daughters into their family: Patti Cheryl born on August 9, 1958; Terressa Gay born on August 2, 1959; and Rhonda DeAnn born on Christmas Day, 1961. In July 1967, Dexter and Ruth Ann moved across the country with their three daughters to Union, Oregon. Although Dexter loved Tennessee, he was excited to begin a new life out West in the Blue Mountains, working at the Union sawmill. It was here that Dexter and Ruth Ann first met David John Locke, born September 28, 1962. At the age of eleven, Dave joined their family as their son.
Dexter and Ruth Ann quickly became an integral part of their community. Following his many years at the Union sawmill, Dexter began a career with Eagle Truck and Machine in 1981, where he drove a chip truck and fabricated line logging carriages. After his retirement, Dexter began driving charter buses for Moffit Brothers Transportation and Construction out of Lostine, Oregon. He always had a story to tell about his trips transporting senior citizens, high school and college athletic teams, and his favorite clients, the Eastern Oregon University football team. Dexter was a devoted member of the Church of Christ in La Grande and served as a greeter and committee member, and performed grounds maintenance as a volunteer. He helped build homes with the Grande Ronde Valley Habitat for Humanity and donated his time to the Union County Cancer Society Relay for Life. He spent his leisure time going for drives and fiddling, and was a proud member of the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers Association, where he greatly enjoyed attending shows with Ruth Ann.
Dexter was a true outdoorsman. He was an avid hunter of deer and elk, hiker, camper, and target shooter. He instilled a love of nature in his four children, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren that they will carry with them throughout their lives. He visibly lit up when reminiscing about his early life in Tennessee, his time spent in the Blue Mountains, and when talking to his great-grandchildren, who all lovingly called him Papa.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Hodge; his sisters, Patsy Rorex and Reba Harvey; his four children, and their families: daughter Patti Elder of Kennewick, Washington, granddaughter Alyssa and her husband Seth Reil, and great-grandchildren Harlow, Raleigh and Ryland; daughter Terressa and her husband Darwin Spradlin of Maryville, Tennessee, grandson Zeb Kasemeyer, granddaughter Rebecca and her husband Josh Robertson, and great-grandsons Coen and Mac; daughter Rhonda and her husband Randy Bailey of Ridgway, Colorado, grandson Damon and his wife Autumn, and great-grandson Romeo; son Dave and his wife Brenda Locke, grandson Daner, granddaughter Britni, and great-granddaughter Naomi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ethel Hodge; his brother, Carl Hodge Jr.; his brother-in-law, Tommy Rorex; and his son-in-law, Ken Elder.
A visitation will be held at Loveland’s Funeral Chapel in La Grande on October 22 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the same location on October 23 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations at Dexter’s request to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, 262 Danny Thomas P, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
