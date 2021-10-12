June 8, 1936 - September 30, 2021
Don Houtz, age 85 of Summerville, Oregon, passed away September 30, 2021.
Don was born June 8, 1936, in Okanogan, Washington, to Cecil Houtz and Geneva Bushnell.
Don graduated from Inchelium High School in Washington in 1954. He married Gwenn Ott June 8, 1957. He owned his own logging truck and retired from United Grocery in Milwaukie. While driving truck for United, he received several safety awards.
Some of Don’s greatest joys were taking 4-H kids into the High Lakes on horseback. He was the president of the Wallowa Mountain Appaloosa Horse Club for several years.
Don passed onto his children the love for animals and an appreciation for foundation quarter horses. Don spent long hours putting up hay, feeding their growing herd of horses, taking his kids to horse shows all over the Pacific Northwest, and teaching them the animals’ needs came before their own. He would bitch when the horses or kids destroyed something or broke through a fence, but he loved them!
Don was never without a dog. Most of them did not mind any better than his kids or grandkids, but he loved them!
Don enjoyed having his family and friends on his boat in the summertime enjoying the beauty of the outdoors.
He treasured the years he was able to hunt with his son and friends on Thimbleberry Mountain.
If any of his grandchildren had a sporting event, Don could be found walking the sidelines or sitting in the front row. He kept every newspaper clipping and was always so proud of their accomplishments.
After retirement, Don was the caretaker of the Summerville and Lower Cove cemeteries, and was lovingly referred to as “Digger Don.” When Don was not doing yard work and maintenance at the cemeteries, he could be found at home.
He loved his little piece of heaven in Summerville with the creek running through the edge of the property. Don would spend days laying out hoses and watering his lawn and then bitch because he had to mow it, but he loved it! He was so proud of his yard!
Don rarely missed a sunrise. That old saying “up before the sun” he took literally. He believed in making the most of every day and he instilled in his children the importance of a strong work ethic and to not take a single day for granted.
Don is survived by his wife, Gwen; his children, Deb Houtz Lester, Chuck Houtz and spouse Tracie, and Dona Houtz; grandchildren, J.D. Hearing and spouse Monika, Cody Hearing, Tawni Lester, Kelcie Main and spouse Steven, and Sean Wiley; great-grandchildren, Braiden Carpenter, Madison Hearing, Asher Hearing, and Dustin Main; brother, Mick Houtz and spouse Louise; sister, Joanne Hopkins and spouse Dave; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Geneva Houtz; brother, Bruce Houtz; sister, Judy Whitford; and brother-in-law, Ron.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Odd Fellows Hall in Summerville at 1 p.m., October 16.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Imbler FFA, Summerville Cemetery, or Heart and Home Hospice. Mail to PO Box 175, Summerville, OR 97876.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www. lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
