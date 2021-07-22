May 9, 1930 - July 9, 2021
A lifelong resident of Wallowa County, Donald “Bill” Crow, 91, passed away July 9, 2021, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Bill fought a long, five-year battle with lung problems. There will not be any service until later, when the family will gather for a celebration of life.
Bill was born May 9, 1930, to Guy and Arillia Davis Crow at the family ranch outside Lostine, what is now called Wade Gulch. This ranch was his family’s home until he met Ellen Nash who later became his wife. Bill and Ellen were married for 68 years.
As a boy, Bill attended the Lostine School and went on to play basketball and graduate from high school there. Following high school, Bill pursued his studies for one year at a junior college in Portland. Bill ultimately left the family ranch with Ellen and their two older children to work at the Wade ranch. Two more children joined the family during the years that Bill worked at the Wade ranch.
In 1965, Bill made the change from ranching to logging and became a timber faller. Bill loved the outdoors and he excelled at this job. Bill worked in timber until his retirement. Bill loved hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He taught his entire family to hunt and fish and to work hard. Bill’s family also loved the outdoors and spending time together. After his retirement, Bill became a gardener in addition to his other life pleasures.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ellen; son, Jack Crow; daughters, Dawn Crow, Christie Mercer and Terrie Lee; grandchildren, Jessica Fabor, Cody Crow and Morgan Mercer; great-grandchildren, Merele Kay, Tyce, Kellen, and Leander Fabor; his sisters, JoAnn Lathrop, Doris Prince, Sandra Bergguam and Susan Glaye; and his brother, Ralph Crow.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Arrillia Crow; his Crow and Davis grandparents; brother, Raymond Crow; and a special granddaughter, Chrystal Lee.
Bill was a wonderful man, loving husband and a kind and giving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
