September 20, 1931 - November 30, 2021
Donald “Don” Oliver Woodward, 90, of La Grande, passed away November 30, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. At Don’s request, no funeral service will be held.
Don was born on September 20, 1931, at his family home in Malheur County, Oregon. He graduated from Payette High School and served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean war. He often shared the story of being in the next unit to go to the front line when a cease fire notice was received stating that the war would end at ten o’clock pm. He said that at exactly ten o’clock, all was quiet and the war was over.
During the time he was in the military, Don’s family relocated to Wallowa. He joined them there and this is where he met his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Murphy. They wed on December 24, 1958, and had two daughters. He partnered with his father and brother Dick in dairy and ranching and with his brother Wes in timber property. He eventually got out of the dairy and ranching and worked as an auto mechanic, a bookkeeper for an insurance company, and was most proud of his time serving as Wallowa County Treasurer.
Throughout his lifetime of occupations, he spent most of his weekends thinning, spraying and making improvements to the timber property which came to be known as the Woodward Family Tree Farm. These work weekends always included his wife and grandchildren eager to go along. Don, brother Wes and father, Earl, were honored as Wallowa County’s Tree Farmers of the Year in 1983.
Having been led to the Lord by his brother Wes, Don was a faith filled man with a heart of gold. He was unendingly proud of his family and loved and supported them beyond measure. The last few years he most enjoyed family visits and coffee time with his wife by his side.
Don is survived by his wife Mary Ann of La Grande, Oregon; daughters, Marcia (Blake) McCrae of La Grande, Oregon, and Cynthia (Ken) Chrusoskie of La Grande, Oregon; brother, Wes (Jo) Woodward of Wallowa; sister, Shirley (Jay) Potter of Richland, Washington; grandchildren, Michelle, Sarah, Jessi, Stephanie, Jennifer, Adrienne, and Jessica, Jasmine, Daniel and Alejandro; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. All of these he loved and deeply touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Beulah Woodward; brother, Dick Woodward; and niece, Lori Potter.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Don’s name.
