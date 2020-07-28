May 8, 1966 - July 2, 2020
Donna Rae Kohler, 54, of Clarkston, Washington, formerly of La Grande, Oregon, died July 2, 2020, in the St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Lewiston, Idaho.
Donna was born on May 8, 1966, in Portland, Oregon, daughter of Don and Ellen (Jones) Kohler. The family moved to La Grande in 1977 where she attended La Grande High School and received her GED. She married Terry Rich on August 8, 1991, in Payette, Idaho. They lived in numerous locations before settling in Clarkston, Washington, in 2004.
Donna was creative. She loved all things that allowed her to be artistic. Among these things were drawing, coloring, interior design and music. When she was younger, she enjoyed sports and playing card games with her father. Donna’s greatest joy in life was family. She always said the thing she was most proud of, and her greatest accomplishment, was her children and her grandchildren. Donna was kind and always extended her friendship to anyone who needed a friend. Especially those who were considered an outcast.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Rich; daughter, Amber Tyler; son, Jesse Rich; stepchildren, Jonathan and Cheryl Rich; mother, Ellen Kohler; brothers, Daniel and Gordon Kohler; sister, Maria Kim; grandchildren, Brandon, Brody and Lainey Tyler and Alex, Rose and Lyla Rich; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Kohler; mother in-law, Deveda Kelley; and stepson, Alex Rich.
A graveside service for immediate family will be held on a future date. Services are under the direction of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neighbors Together in her honor at https://neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org/contact-us/ donations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.