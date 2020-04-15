Obituary: DOROTHY N. (ROACH) ROBERTSON

July 3, 1929 - April 3, 2020
Dorothy Naomi Robertson, 90, of La Grande, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Due to the unusual circumstances related to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Dorothy’s life will be planned at a later time to share with family and friends.
Dorothy was born on July 3, 1929, at home on the “Putnam Ranch” in Kimberly, Oregon, to Joseph Frederick “Fred” and Virginia Edelweiss “Edel” (Flynn) Roach. Dorothy was home schooled for two years. She rode her horse 3 miles each way to attend a one-room school in Hamilton, Oregon. She also went to school in Austin before attending high school in Boardman, graduating co-valedictorian, 1946. Once in La Grande, she returned to her education at Eastern Oregon College (EOC) to enroll in various courses focusing on accounting/bookkeeping. She was married to Leonard William Robertson from 1946-2000. She loved that man.
Dorothy’s early married life found her working alongside Leonard on ranches on Deer Creek in Monument, Long Creek and Ritter, Oregon. Leonard’s logging/construction work took them to Bates, Seneca, Burns and Pendleton. They permanently settled in La Grande in 1956. She worked for Industrial Machinery & Supply, RD Mac and Graham Drug Store, accounting firm, Eveson, Snyder & Lincoln and La Grande Amusement. She also provided bookkeeping services for various individuals.
Dorothy enjoyed reading, sewing, riding horses, braiding rugs, genealogy and gardening/canning. She provided entries in the Union County Fair, receiving Grand Champion for choke-cherry jelly and many recognitions for canned fruit/vegetables as well as her stitchery. She and her “Rug Rat” associate provided live demonstrations on how to braid rugs. As a descendent of pioneer families, she received a Pioneer of Oregon Certificate.
Dorothy was a charter member of La Grande Credit Women International and La Grande Elks Emblem Club. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Lone Pine Tree Chapter, American Legion Auxiliary #43, Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman and La Grande Gun & Rifle Club. Dorothy held various leadership positions in many of the organizations, enjoying her involvement with each one. She was fiercely patriotic.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Terry Bonn (Denny) of Bend, Oregon and Nita Kelly (Don) of La Grande; 4 grandchildren, Clinton Walters, Brian Walters (Cassandra), Clay Kelly (Cheriee) and Reid Kelly; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, Fred and Edel; sister, Virginia Ray; and infant grandson, Christopher Walters.
Dorothy is the final member of her family’s generation and family historian. Family was a focus in Dorothy’s life. Her wide circle of friends reflected her wide range of interests. Her wit and wisdom will be missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
