April 19, 1952 - May 6, 2020
Douglas Leon Trice passed away at his home in La Grande, Oregon, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born to Lafayette “Lucky” Trice Sr. and Dorothy Trice at St. Joseph Hospital, in La Grande, Oregon, on Saturday, April 19, 1952.
Doug attended Greenwood Elementary School and Junior High School. He graduated from La Grande High School in June 1970, where he starred as a football player and received honorable mention as an all-state running back in 1969.
Doug continued his career in football at Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University) in Monmouth, Oregon. While on the gridiron, he set a school record for all-purpose yardage gained at Western Oregon University, a record that still stands today. In 1974, Doug completed a four-year education degree. Upon graduation, he returned to La Grande and found an opportunity to work as a brakeman for the Union Pacific Railroad until his retirement. In August 1977, Doug married Lynn Dorn, Salem, Oregon, and they had two children, Kiley and Braden.
In September 2006, he was inducted into the Western Oregon University Athletic Hall of Fame.
Doug was very active in the community and was a source of encouragement and support for youth sports for many years, including Little League baseball and softball. He also worked with his grandchildren, Jordan and Hayden, in softball and introduced them to skiing and snowboarding.
He continued to make a difference in the lives of others as an active volunteer for over 18 years with the Special Olympics, and he co-directed Union County’s Special Olympics program. In 2007, Doug was selected as one of 20 assistant coaches for Team USA at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Shanghai, China. That same year he received a Governor’s Gold Award from Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski for his work in Special Olympics. In 2011, Doug was again selected as a Special Olympics coach for Team USA in Athens, Greece.
The La Grande Tiger Booster High School Hall of Fame recognized him in their 2019 selection as an Outstanding Male Athlete for his Special Olympics work and his athletic accomplishments.
Doug had a passion for helping others, especially his grandchildren, and was a “rock of support” to us all. We love him and will dearly miss him.
Doug is survived by his daughter, Kiley Trice; son, Braden Trice; mother, Dorothy Trice; brothers, Lafayette “Bunny” Trice Jr., Arthur Trice, David Trice and Danny Trice; and sisters, Jack Hurd and Gwendolen Trice. Doug leaves behind three grandchildren, Jordan, Hayden and Maddox, as well as several cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends.
Deceased family members include his dad, Lafayette “Lucky” Trice Sr. and grandmothers, Ella Trice and Grotis Smith.
Arrangements will be handled by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory. A memorial service celebration of life for Doug will be held in the upcoming months.
In place of flowers, we would appreciate donations to a sports scholarship in Doug’s name, details provided at a later date.
