October 3, 1944 - October 3, 2021
Dr. Larry Duane Bryant died October 3, 2021, in Boise, Idaho, at the exact age of 77, born October 3, 1944, in John Day, Oregon, to Cecil Earl and Cortna Allonia (Allen) Bryant of Fox, Oregon.
After graduating from Mt. Vernon High School, he accepted a basketball scholarship at the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Larry proudly served three years in the Army where he spent a bulk of his time in Germany, embracing the culture and language. He was decorated as an Expert Rifleman.
Larry was married to Shirley Kay Horn of Pendleton, Oregon, and had two children, a son, Nicholas D. Bryant, and a daughter, LaShonda L. Bryant.
He later married Barbara Nan Loving of Panhandle, Texas. They spent several years living in Virginia.
Larry was employed for over 30 years with the Forest Service where he advanced his career to Chief Ecologist. During his career he implemented the Starkey Experimental Project in Eastern Oregon, focusing on elk research.
Larry authored and co-authored numerous scientific publications, including the “Elk of North America, Ecology and Management.”
Larry was encouraged to advance his education and graduated from Oregon State University with a PhD in Physiology. Larry had a broad understanding of all living plants and animals; he loved and enjoyed all of Mother Nature’s great gifts.
Larry was raised on a small cattle ranch in Fox, Oregon, and after retiring spent time working on the Centennial family ranch that his grandfather Thomas Bryant homesteaded in 1910.
Larry had a natural talent for marksmanship and broke several world records both with short and long-range shooting. He traveled the country competing and was known by many as always willing to mentor new shooters. His passion for shooting was his number one priority and he maintained lifelong friendships with many other individuals sharing the same hobby. Larry built his own rifles and reloaded all the ammunition he competed with.
Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara Loving of Meridian, Idaho; son, Nicholas Bryant, and daughter-in-law, Chirstine Bryant, of Hillsboro, Oregon; daughter, LaShonda Bryant of Lake Stevens, Washington; grandson, Jacob Bryant; and granddaughters, Morgan and Paityn Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Eva Joanne Bryant, and parents, Cecil and Cortna Bryant.
Memorial contributions in his honor can be made to the Fox Cemetery through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, Oregon 97845.
