August 27, 1941 - January 28, 2021
Edith Van Ausdle, 79, of La Grande, formerly of Enterprise and Joseph, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. No service is planned at this time.
Edith was born on August 27, 1941, in Santa Clara County, California, to Alfred and Margaret (Skinner) Cornelius. She married Robert Wayne Buchanan, a Naval veteran, and they later divorced. She then married Vernon Darrow Van Ausdle, who has since passed.
Edith was a nurse until retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, Bible study, singing Gospel music, and keeping a tidy home. She was a life-long Christian and church member.
Edith is survived by her loving daughters, Marylee Suzanne Daggett (Daniel) of Imbler, Oregon, Terri Victoria-Noel Allen (Steven Anderson) of Yakima, Washingtonm and Nichole Marie Van Ausdle of Joseph, Oregon; brother, Gerald Cornelius; sister, Lorna Eickler; and eight loving grandchildren, David Michael Buchanan, Jonathan Avery Buchanan, Alexander Mavor Daggett, Bonny Jean Daggett, Rebecca Joy Daggett, Cecelia Victoria Schuler, Gregory “Allen” Schuler, and Dirce Noel Schuler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Margaret Cornelius; spouse, Robert Wayne Buchanan; spouse, Vernon Darrow Van Ausdle; son, Barry Curtis Buchanan; and brothers, Raymond and Frederick Cornelius.
