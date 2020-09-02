Obituary: EDWIN ADAM SINNER JR.

August 18, 1953 - August 20, 2020
Edwin Adam Sinner Jr. of La Grande passed away August 20, 2020, at OHSU in Portland. Ed was born in Portland on August 18, 1953, to Edwin A. Sinner and Roberta “Bobbe” Jones. The family moved to Medford in 1959.
Ed married Patricia Joann Bauman in Woodburn on September 16, 1977. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1978. They moved to Osburn, Idaho, where Ed started work as a geologist at the Star Mine in 1979. He continued working for HECLA Mining Company in Republic, Washington, from 1982 until 1994. In August 1994 the family moved to La Grande with their three children where he became the Program Director of the Oregon Mine Safety and Health Training Program through Eastern Oregon University.
Ed was a life-long adventurer and loved the outdoors. He shared his knowledge of nature and wilderness skills with his kids and raised them to love the outdoors as much as he did.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; his children, Adam (Brianne) of Wenatchee, Washington, Zack (Ashley) of East Wenatchee, Washington, and Lisa of Selah, Washington; three grandchildren: Sullivan, Austin and Penny; his mother, Bobbe of Medford; his siblings, Karen (Jim) Riggs of Jacksonville, Dwight (Jan) of Medford, and Scott (Colleen) of Medford; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin.
Ed put family first and will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends he made during his life. All who knew him knew he loved to talk. He always said he got paid to talk by the hour and his favorite subject was how proud he was of his kids.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family is planning a private gathering next spring in Death Valley, a place he loved.
