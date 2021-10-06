July 2, 1939 - September 15, 2021
Betty Turley, 82, formerly of La Grande, Oregon, passed away September 15, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon, surrounded by her family.
Elizabeth Arlene was born on July 2, 1939, in Nampa, Idaho, to Glen and Marge (Angeroth) Raff. The family lived in La Grande but the doctor that delivered all three of the Raff children was in Nampa. They would go stay with family in Nampa before each baby was born.
Betty attended school in La Grande starting with Ackerman Elementary School and graduated from La Grande High School in 1957. In high school, Betty was a member of the National Honor Society and Girls League President. Betty was an avid swimmer and was on the swim team. She was a member of the Order of Rainbow for Girls, serving as Worthy Advisor in 1956. After high school she completed one year of courses at Eastern Oregon State College.
While in high school, she met Daniel Turley and they were married right after graduation on August 3, 1957. They had six children. Their first son, Daniel Jr., was born in 1958. Betty worked at the Veterans’ Memorial Swim Pool up until her second son, Mark, was born in 1959. She then became a stay-at-home mom along with working part-time at a small preschool in a neighbor’s home. After their third son, David, was born in 1962, Dan was transferred for work to Kalispell, Montana, where their fourth son, Michael, was born in 1963, and then moved to Anaconda, Montana, where their fifth son, Matthew, was born in 1964. The family then moved again for another work transfer to Boise, Idaho, where finally a daughter, Lisa, was born in 1967. After a brief move to Portland, Oregon, the family moved back to La Grande to be closer to family and they later divorced. Betty spent all her energy and time on her children. Her children and later her grandchildren were the most important to her. She took really good care and showed great love to all of them.
Betty worked at being the very best single mom that she could be while raising her children. She worked part-time at B & N Grocery and then started working part-time for Evenson, Snyder, Lincoln, Seydel & Lewis as a bookkeeper. After all her children started school, she worked full-time and retired after 40 years of service. She volunteered as a Board Member for the local Red Cross, board member for the Order of Rainbow for Girls,and she was active as a member of TOPS for many years. She spent many hours helping out with all her kids’ activities: swim team, Boy Scouts, paper routes, baseball, softball, cheerleading, archery, chauffeuring to meetings, state competitions, various fundraisers and receptions.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church when her kids were young. She enjoyed reading, gardening, growing flowers and making bows to go on the beautiful flower arrangements that she would so nicely put together. Betty enjoyed the holidays and loved having a full house. She had many decorations that she would decorate her house with for each occasion. At Halloween she loved having doughnuts and hot apple cider for everyone after trick-or-treating and this included any of the kids’ friends, which during some years was a lot of kids. Her door was always open and through the years it seemed like there were always a few extra people around calling her “Mom” and they still do to this day. Betty was a breast cancer survivor of 11 years and enjoyed participating in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure walk in Boise, Idaho, for many years.
She delighted in spending time with her family and extended family and took great pride in their many activities and accomplishments. And as the family grew, she was overjoyed with each new addition.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Lisa and Travis Butler of Philomath, Dan and Tami Turley of Hermiston, Mark and Cathy Turley of Albany, Dave Turley of La Grande, Mike and Christine Turley of Portland and Matt and Katie Turley of La Grande; brother, Richard Raff of Auburn, Washington; niece, Sheri Raff of Edgewood, Washington; nephew, Rick Raff of Bonney Lake, Washington; former sister-in-law, Carleen Raff of Bonney Lake, Washington; grandchildren, Michael Turley of Granite Falls, Washington, Andrea (Kyle) Norberg of Beaverton, Sara Turley of La Grande, Shawn Turley (Dakota Jenkins) of La Grande, Broc Turley of San Diego, California, Emily Turley of La Grande, Mark Turley of Hermiston, Katrina Gerger (Will Potter) of Oakridge, Oregon, Grace Turley of La Grande and Ellie Turley of La Grande; great grandchildren, Ayla, Jackson, Oliver, Delilah and Lucy Lu; great-nephews, CJ Raff and Fred Elliot of Edgewood, Washington; and special cousins, Bud & Karen Holmes of Caldwell, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Marge Raff; brother, Gary Raff; aunt, Virginia Holmes; and sister-in-law, Judy McCartney (Raff).
A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of La Grande on November 20 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Fellowship Hall.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.