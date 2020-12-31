1923 - December 27, 2020
Ernestine Frances (Harvey) Ball, 97, of La Grande, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at a local care facility. At her request, there will not be a service.
Ernestine was born in Harrisburg, Idaho, in 1923 to Lilly and Ora Harvey. She lived in Harrisburg until the age of five. The family then moved to Kamiah, Idaho, where she lived until 1935. Then the family moved to Orofino, Idaho, where Ernestine spent the rest of her school years.
Ernestine rode horses in her younger years. She married Harold Ball in 1941. They built a home in Pierce, Idaho, where they had three children and lived there until 1965. After that, they moved to Weippe, Idaho, where they built a home.
Ernestine worked at the plywood mill at JP near Headquarters, Idaho, for eight years to help pay off their home. She was not afraid to do what needed done; once, while working on an electrical outlet, something went wrong and sparks flew. Harold told her she almost fried her bacon that time.
Harold passed away in the summer of 1988. Ernestine lived in Weippe in their home for about two more years and then moved to La Grande, Oregon, to be near her son Roger and his wife, Tisha, Ball.
Ernestine met Lon Northcutt after a few years in La Grande. She lived and traveled with Lon for 17 years. She had her picture in the paper a few times, as she was an excellent dancer. She and Lon danced and entertained at assisted living homes.
Ernestine moved into Valley View assisted living where she lived until she passed on the 27th of December at the age of 97. She had very good care by the owner, Lisa Nice. Many thanks to Lisa.
Survivors include Reggie Ball of Orofino, Idaho, and Roger and Tisha Ball of Cove, Oregon. Harold and Ernestine also had a daughter, Maxine Gorley, who passed away in 1993.
Ernestine was an excellent seamstress and made the most professional looking clothes for her grandkids. She had her grandkids stay with her where they learned things about life that only a grandma could teach them. She was an organizer by design, and if you had a room that needed organized and let her at it, it would be immaculate when she was done. She was quite the carpenter as well, building shelves and cabinets for storage.
Ernestine always had the most beautiful flower gardens. She once transplanted wild ferns from the woods to her rock garden at her home. They were beautiful.
Ernestine will be missed, but her memories will live on and blessed all the lives she touched. She will be in a better place with her heavenly and passed on family members.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
