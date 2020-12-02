June 19, 1918 - November 27, 2020
Esther Louise Hofmann, 102, of La Grande, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Friday, December 4, at 2 p.m. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Esther was born on June 19, 1918, in Yacolt, Washington to Otto and Anna (Eigner) Hage. She was raised in Portland, Oregon, during school life and early adulthood. Esther attended Tigard Grade School, Buckman Grade School and graduated from Washington High School, all in Portland, Oregon. She married John Hofmann on June 22, 1940. She followed John and moved to Washington D.C. during World War II. After the war, they moved to and remained in La Grande, Oregon.
Esther was employed at various retail sales positions. She was awarded the Outstanding Leadership Award, AARP and Community Connection and many Union County Volunteer of the Year Awards. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, making special baby blankets. She was a wedding singer and a life-long dancer, dancing into her 80s with the “Golden Smoothies.” She also played several years on a women’s championship softball team in Portland, Oregon. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors of America and was the Oracle for several years, AARP, VFW, Woodmen of the World, Senior Center, and one of the original (and now last) members of the committee that built the Union County Senior Center. Esther was on the Union County Election Board for 54 years of which the last 22 years she was the Chairman of Ballot Verification. MOST OF ALL, the greatest mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Esther is survived by her children and their spouses, Jerry and Lisa Hofmann of Portland, Oregon, and Sherry and Virgil Loveland of Hermiston, Oregon; five grandchildren, Melanie, Greg, Lexie, Nicholas and Noah; three great-grandchildren, Aristea, Kylie and Cole; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Otto and Anna; and brothers, Ray, Eddie, Ernest, Fred and Walt.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
