July 9, 1944 - December 25, 2020
Eugene LeRoy Williams Sr., 76, of Pavillion, Wyoming, passed away at Casper Hospital on December 25, 2020. He was born to Manly “Shorty” and Irene Williams on July 8, 1944, in La Grande, Oregon. His parents moved to Dubois, Wyoming, in the early 1960s as timber workers. Eugene graduated from La Grande High School in 1964.
Eugene married Beverly Hoxie June 10, 1964. They both attended Blue Mountain College in Pendleton, Oregon, for a short time before moving to Wyoming. He worked in the woods for awhile and soon the US Plywood Mill as apprentice saw filer, soon to become Head Saw Filer. As head saw filer he and his crew sharpened all the saws used to run a sawmill. Tamra Eileen was born in 1966. Beverly was in a fatal car accident in 1967. On June 27, 1968, he married Peggy Wempen from Pavillion, Wyoming.
Eugene loved snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and motorcycling in the mountains. Eugene loved watching NASCAR and was privileged to attend a couple races. Eugene and Peggy raised their four children in Dubois. Many weekends were spent in the mountains, camping in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. Square dancing, racing stock cars in Riverton, building model cars and most of all if someone mentioned pinochle the games were on. As sawmills began closing the family moved to Colorado, Oregon, California and after retiring back to Pavillion, Wyoming.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Tamra Stoller (Tim) of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Dawn Kodesh (Anthony) of Casper, Wyoming, Chad Williams (Tracy) of Baker City, Oregon, and LeRoy Williams Jr. of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Shelby, Chaz, Desiree, Chelsie, David, and Colton; and great-grandchildren, Cash, Zoey and Eugene Maxwell, who was born on December 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife.
A family Celebration of Life will be held at Crown of Life with Pastor Joe Sifuentes on January 9, 2021.
