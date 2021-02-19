July 1, 1944 - February 3, 2021
Forrest Leo Green, 76, of North Powder, died in Boise, Idaho, on Feb. 3, 2021, at Life Care Center of Treasure Valley. No service will be held at this time.
Forrest was born on July 1, 1944, in Granby, Missouri to Opal (Lamb) and Earl Green. They moved to North Powder, Oregon, where Forrest attended school and graduated from high school in 1962. Following graduation, Forrest joined the Navy and went to Vietnam. He flew on reconnaissance flights and fought on night patrols.
After four years of service and many awards, he returned home and took on a variety of jobs. He eventually went to work for Fleetwood Travel Trailers Inc, where he became an assistant manager. Years later, he was promoted to manager of a plant in San Bernardino, California. California did not appeal to Forrest, however, so he ultimately moved back to Oregon. There, he reconnected with Ron Nash who was owner and CEO of Nash Travel Trailers.
Forrest was a pilot who could fly just about any plane. He owned and flew multiple ultra-light airplanes, as well as a gyrocopter, and he experienced flying a glider at a sponsored event at the Madras airport.
Forrest also loved motorcycles. He rode dirt bikes, road bikes (Honda Gold Wing), and a sport bike (Honda Magna). He also taught his sons how to ride, who went on to teach their children, granddaughters included.
Another of Forrest's hobbies was building planes either from kits or from scratch out of balsa wood and covering the frame with Mylar. Once an engine was installed, he flew them by radio control.
Forrest had four children whom he adored: Tanya, Ashelee, Galen and Levi. Forrest was an avid reader and writer. He wrote an epic book of his life by hand, specifically for his children, giving each one a copy. This book is about 1,800+ pages and details his Vietnam experience, as well as his life and family. He also had folders of original poems that he had written over the years, which he shared with his friends and oldest granddaughter. Forrest was an accomplished writer and has a book of stories and poems that are currently being published in La Grande, Oregon.
Forrest cherished his grandchildren. Before he became disabled, his favorite hobby was to enter every local parade from Baker City to Pendleton and beyond, driving a painted lawn mower pulling 10 large decorated lawn carts full of his grandchildren and local children, pets and stuffed animals. He won first place one year in Pendleton and has had his picture in the paper many times.
Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Earl Green; brother-in-law, Bill Rodda (Ivalee); niece, Cami Baird (Marvin); and his beloved dog, Tucker.
Forrest is survived by his four children: Tanya Galiszewski, Ashelee Cochran, Galen Green, and Levi Cochran; sisters, Ivalee Rodda of Pendleton and Janie Norvall of La Grande; and 12 grandchildren.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Forrest, the family suggests Best Friends (animal care and rescue) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
