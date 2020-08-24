1924-2020
Geraldine “Gerry” Harrington was born in the spring of 1924 to Royal Martin Wells and Velma Wells in Baker City, Oregon. She passed away at age 96 on August 17, 2020, in Milwaukie, Oregon.
In her early years the family lived near Alicel, Oregon. Gerry’s younger brother, Royal Omar “Roy,” was born in 1925. Their mother, Velma Wells, died in 1929 when Gerry was five years old and Roy was three. As their father could not operate the ranch and care for his small children, they went to live with their aunt and uncle, Elizabeth “Lizzie” and Rolland Thomas, and their son Harry “Seth” in Starkey, Oregon.
In 1936 Gerry’s father remarried. Gerry and Roy returned to the ranch on Ruckman Road, near Alicel. Step-mother Matilda “Tillie” (Lester) Johnston, step-sister Faye Johnston, and step-brother Dalton Johnston joined the family. Two years later Gerry and Roy’s father, Royal Martin Wells, passed away.
Gerry boarded with the Howell Family in Imbler, Oregon, during the week while attending Imbler High School and returned to the Wells Ranch on weekends and holidays. Following the death of their father, Gerry and her brother Roy came to live with another uncle and aunt, Harry “Texie” and Lillian Wells, on nearby Foothill Road. Gerry graduated from Imbler High School in 1941. She was Valedictorian of her twelve-member senior class.
Gerry attended the St. Vincent Hospital/University of Portland nursing program, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1946. Following graduation she taught at Pocatello (Idaho) General Hospital School of Nursing (1946-1947), St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Honolulu (1947-1950) and Providence School of Nursing in Portland (1950-1953). Gerry served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1950-1954 as an R.N. with the rank of First Lieutenant.
In October 1952 she married Alva Harrington, and they settled in Middleton, Oregon. Their son Keith was born while they lived in Middleton. In December 1954 they moved to what became the Harrington Farm near Sherwood, Oregon. Alva grew cherries, pears, prunes and filberts. Further additions to the family included a daughter, Anne, and a son, Lee.
In 1957 Gerry resumed working as an R.N. at the newly opened Newberg Community Hospital. In 1968, Gerry was the second faculty member hired for the nursing program being established at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. She taught at C.C.C. from 1968 until her retirement in 1987.
Gerry’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren. In 2017 she moved from the family farm to Brookdale Senior Living in Newberg, and in 2019 to an adult foster home in Milwaukie.
She was a member of the Sherwood United Methodist Church, where she was baptized in 1960. She held many positions on the church board and was a member of Sarah Circle.
She was a past member of the Oregon Nursing Association. In retirement she was a volunteer tutor in Sherwood grade schools with the OASIS program. Gerry was also a member of the AV Chapter of P.E.O.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband Alva Harrington and her brother Roy O. Wells, step-sister Faye Lyons and step-brother Dalton Johnston. Gerry is survived by her children, Keith Harrington and daughter-in-law Es Paras, Anne Watson and son-in-law Terry Watson, and Lee Harrington; by her grandchildren, Grant Watson, Kathryn Naegeli, Kari Evans and Caiya Watkins; and by three great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service will be held. Further details about Geraldine’s life and about memorial gifts can be found at https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/details/14583/Geraldine-Harrington/obituary.html#tribute-start.
