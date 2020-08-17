Obituary: GORDON 'BUTCH' GAYLE GRIBLING JR.

February 3, 1954 - July 28, 2020
Gordon Gayle Gribling, 66, known affectionately as Butch, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of July 28, 2020, at the St. Charles hospital surrounded by his family. He was born February 3, 1954, in La Grande, Oregon, to parents Gordon Gayle Gribling and Dixie Lee Thompson.
Butch grew up in Northeastern and Southern parts of Oregon. He enlisted into the Army services in 1971 just after turning 17 and spent nearly three years in the service. He served our country as a Recovery Specialist and Helicopter Maintenance Apprentice, ranking top of his class as an expert in the M16 sniper rifle. While serving his first son, Donald "Sonny," was born. While Butch did not share much of his experience in the service upon discharge and the coming years, he was awarded the National Defense Services Medal, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Army Commendation Medal of Meritorious Service, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Butch then moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he was introduced to the Bowden family. He fell in love with the middle daughter and “won” the heart of Roberta “Berta" Bowden. After a very short courtship, the two were married in Reno, Nevada, on December 20th, 1975. After a thrilling honeymoon coyote hunting, they moved up to Elgin, Oregon, where their oldest daughter Mandalynn Day and son Gordon Gayle III "Jake" were born. During this time, Butch worked as a logging truck driver and enjoyed trapping and hunting in the wilderness for several years. Butch and his family decided to move to Bend, Oregon, shortly thereafter to live closer to his mother and youngest brother.
From there, Butch worked at Pozzi Windows as the plant manager for many years and was able to purchase his first family home in Redmond, Oregon,
Butch took his expert people skills and creativity and was able to create his first official business, Jack E Glyde. This took him many places for hunting conventions while having the ability to share all his knowledge in game processing and meat cutting. While at home, Butch ran a butcher shop and raised a small farm on the homestead. His focus then shifted with the creation of his "Beer Stain" through GG Innovations where he made a name for himself with his decorative concrete contraction business.
As the years went on, Butch’s family grew, with the addition of daughters Courtney Rae, Sarah Elizabeth and Hanna Marie and his first granddaughter Leah,. His home was always full of love and excitement, and as his children grew so did his family. Butch had a total of eight grandchildren whom he loved dearly and took on the role of grandfather with as much compassion as he had father.
His artistic talents never ceased to amaze everyone around him. From his passion for music and avid guitar playing, to his talents as a published article writer in Field and Streams magazine, instructional book on game processing and the creation of magnificent works of concrete art.
He spent his free time with family, be it playing music, barbecuing large meals on his grill and gardening. He could often be found watching YouTube videos on guns, guitars, coin collecting and whatever else he was passionate about at the time. He loved to talk, but more than that he loved to teach, and he was always learning, waiting for his opportunity to pass on his knowledge.
Trying to put down in words his life and the impact he had on everyone in it is impossible. Above all else, he was a good man, who was loved by all who knew him, and this world will not be the same without all the beautiful ways he impacted those around him.
Butch is survived by his wife Roberta Gribling. His father Gordon “Gayle" Gribling and stepmother Barbara Gribling. His children, Donald "Sonny" & Margo Montagner and their two children Jedediah "Jed" and Lydia; Mandalynn & Daniel Marcus and their two children Leah and Lara; Gordon “Jake" & Tamera Gribling and their daughter Megan; Courtney & Jordan Batalden and their two children Vincent and Vivian; Sarah & JR Mitchell and their son Walter “Teddy"; and his youngest daughter Hanna Gribling. And his uncle Larry Thompson of Elgin, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his mother Dixie Lee Thompson, brothers Gregory and Richard Gribling and grandparents Gordon and Maxine Gribling.
A celebration for Butch will be held for family and friends at the VFW Hall in Redmond where he will be presented with full honors for his services to his country.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.