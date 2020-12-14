February 14, 1933-November 14, 2020
Greta A. Heier, 87, of La Grande, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at a local care facility.
Who can find a spiritual, intelligent, virtuous and capable woman? She is more precious than rubies, pearls, amethysts, gold or diamonds, especially one born on Valentine’s Day 1933. Her husband, Norman, loved her, and she greatly enriched his life, beginning on June 16, 1954, in Weiser, Idaho.
She brought him security, working diligently until her retirement from the U.S. Government in 1994, and then enjoying trips to Hawaii, Chile, and the Bahamas.
She extended a helping hand to those in need, drawing from her own well-stocked pantry, with many a jar of pickled beets, grape juice or sweet pickles given with a hug and a smile.
She was clothed with strength, generosity, and dignity; she laughed without fear of the future, as she and the love-of-her-life put their trust in Jesus Christ, and wisely planned ahead and saved for their retirement. When she spoke, her words were gentle and wise, and she shared recipes or knitting instructions with kindness.
She carefully watched everything in her household, from an unfilled dinner plate, to graduations, through weddings and births.
Her daughters and sons-in-law, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren stand and bless her. Her husband praised her until his passing on September 1, 2020, and then she joined him in glory on November 24, 2020.
There are many valiant and noble women, but Greta Audette Messersmith Heier surpassed them all!
A luau is being planned in her honor for family and friends in the Summer of 2021.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.